RAILA‘s NASA claims IEBC is working with Safaricom, Orange and Airtel to steal election in August.

Thursday May 18, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) against allocating three mobile phone companies a contract for transmitting election results without involving them.





IEBC has already signed contracts with Safaricom, Airtel and Orange of transmitting poll results during the August 8 general election.





“We want to see the contract and...



