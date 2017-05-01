RAILA‘s NASA claims IEBC is working with Safaricom, Orange and Airtel to steal election in August.

..be involved so that no fictitious figures are transmitted in the August elections.”





“We want to know which company has been allocated which region because we have information that they have zoned the country into three.”





“The companies should not be used to rob Kenyans of their victory,” Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, said.





Meanwhile, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has warned China that any contracts entered with the Jubilee administration will be looked at afresh when NASA takes power in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



