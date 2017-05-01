RAILA’s match to State House unstoppable as he begins journey in UHURU/ RUTO’s doorstep

Saturday May 13, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is set to begin his match to State House tomorrow with a massive rally in Nakuru even before the official campaign date of May 28th.


The rally tomorrow will be to test waters after his unveiling as the NASA Presidential candidate and will be attended by all the five NASA co-principals - Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Isaac Ruto.

Tomorrow’s joint NASA rally will be flowed by...

