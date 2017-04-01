RAILA’s match to State House is unstoppable! What he will do to UHURU got Jubilee worried

Leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) retreated to Kilifi last week to craft a winning strategy come the August polls.





The NASA leaders have come up with strategies that will give President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee a run for its money.





During the retreat, NASA resolved to mobilize funds running into billions to put up a formidable campaign that will see Raila beat Uhuru by a landslide.





To achieve this, NASA plans to bring on board wealthy and influential business people to boost its finance kitty to be at par with Jubilee which is using State resources for campaigns.





NASA also resolved to conduct research on Raila Odinga’s popularity to help it map out the country ahead of polls.





Speaking yesterday, Siaya Senator James Orengo also disclosed that the coalition resolved to ensure it scoops at least 65% of votes in battleground counties - Kajiado and Narok - as well as substantial votes in Jubilee strongholds - Meru and South Rift.





Above all, NASA vowed never to allow President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party to rig Raila Odinga again.





