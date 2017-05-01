RAILA will make Kenya Great Again, UHURU/ RUTO are taking us back to MOI’s days - KOIGI WAMWERE.

Thursday May 25, 2017 - Veteran politician, Koigi Wamwere, has asked Kenyans to use their brains when choosing their next leaders in August.





In an interview with a local FM station, Koigi who is vying for the Nakuru Senate seat and an independent candidate said NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is the only presidential candidate who can rescue Kenyans from poverty and tribalism.





He said he has discussed with Raila on how Kenyans will...



