RAILA suffers severe blow a day after his endorsement as over 300 politicians defect to Jubilee

Sunday May 7, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered severe a political blow a day after his party - ODM - endorsed him to run for President in the August polls following his nomination as the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer.





This is after over 300 ODM politicians defected to the ruling Jubilee Party and pledged their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August election.





The 300 ODM defectors were received into Jubilee Party by Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai in Narok Town.





The defectors led by ODM Narok County Youth Leader, Stephen Meiteiya, accused Raila Odinga and other NASA leaders of being self seekers who have no interest of Kenyans at heart.





“NASA leaders are selfish and are out to exploit Kenyans by making empty promises without giving priority to the development agenda of the nation,” Tunai said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST