RAILA should stop dreaming of ever occupying State House - See what KIKUYUs are planning

..will traverse the Central Kenya region to ensure Jubilee Party wins with a land slide.





They noted that their mission is never to allow former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to occupy State House.





“We are going to work tirelessly to campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta and ensure he gets massive support from Nyeri,” said Maina.





Maina also urged losers in the just concluded Jubilee primaries to support the winners to ensure Jubilee wins by a landslide in August.





