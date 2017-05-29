RAILA shocks everyone at NASA rally-See what he did to a man who tried to cover him with an umbrella

Monday May 29, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga yesterday embarrassed one of his supporters who tried to cover him with an umbrella during the NASA rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi.





Raila rejected the umbrella and allowed himself to be rained on like the rest as he addressed his supporters on what he will do for them and Kenyans if elected President come August 8th.





He said he is not different from his supporters and therefore does not need an umbrella when speaking to them.





“I don’t need an umbrella when speaking to my people. Take it away,” Raila told the man who tried to cover him from the rain.





The rare gesture by the former PM proved that indeed he is the people’s President and is a down to earth man contrary to how his opponents in Jubilee take him.



