RAILA pulls another surprise on UHURU! Jubilee will never steal another election after this

Thursday May 25, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has been dealt another blow in its efforts to ‘rig’ the August polls in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) came up with a water-tight plan to prevent any vote theft.





According to Raila Odinga’s team, the strategy involved setting up a five-member committee for each polling station.





Speaking yesterday, Raila said the..



