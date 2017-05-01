RAILA promises free secondary education once elected in August! But UHURU has also promised this

The Kenyan DAILY POST 08:59

Thursday May 25, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promised to offer free secondary education once elected as President in August.

Speaking in Isiolo yesterday, Raila and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, co-principals, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, pledged to boost the education sector by making it available and affordable to all.

“When we assume power, we will..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno