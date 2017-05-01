RAILA promises free secondary education once elected in August! But UHURU has also promised this

Thursday May 25, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promised to offer free secondary education once elected as President in August.





Speaking in Isiolo yesterday, Raila and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, co-principals, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, pledged to boost the education sector by making it available and affordable to all.





“When we assume power, we will..



