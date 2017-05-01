RAILA prays in Israel’s Wailing Wall for God to rescue Kenyans from UHURU’s thieves in August

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate was in the holy city of Jerusalem praying for strength to deliver Kenyans from the corrupt Jubilee administration in August.





The former Premier, who will spend a week in Israel, hopes to walk in the footsteps of biblical Joshua to deliver Kenyans from the slavery of Jubilee administration.





In pictures doing rounds on social media, Raila is seen praying at Israel's Wailing Wall, wearing a Kippah and holding a bible.





A kippah can be worn conveniently under a street hat as was the custom for most Jews in the first half of the 20th Century.





The Western Wall or Wailing Wall, is the most religious site in the world for the Jewish people. It is located in...



