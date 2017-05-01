RAILA ODINGA’s supporters are the biggest fools on earth - NAMWAMBA as he endorses UHURU

Saturday May 20, 2017 - Budalang'i MP, Ababu Namwamba, has termed National Super Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s supporters as the biggest fools in the world.





Speaking at the Labour Party of Kenya's national delegates’ conference at KICC on Friday , Namwamba said Raila Odinga’s supporters have the 'disease' of praising whoever supports their leader but labelling as traitor whoever raises alternative views to Odinga's.





“It seems like when people support Raila they are saints but when they..



