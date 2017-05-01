RAILA ODINGA says Rift Valley will be his stronghold by August! The KALENJINs will vote for me

Thursday May 18, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said that he will win the upcoming General Elections with over 10 million votes.





Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday after meeting Rift Valley leaders at his house in Karen, Raila said that NASA is confident of trouncing Jubilee Party in Rift Valley.





In 2013, Rift Valley overwhelmingly supported Jubilee but the ODM Party leader said ground has shifted since the...



