RAILA ODINGA says police will have no powers when he assumes the Presidency in August.

Monday May 29, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has said police will not have powers to arrest anyone when he assumes the Presidency in August.





Speaking at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi on Sunday, Raila also said police will no longer have powers to intimidate and harass Wananchi as it is the case in the streets of Nairobi.





“I am a police officer and I am based in Eastlands area. I was at the NASA rally in Jacaranda. I was surprised to hear Raila tell his followers that police will not have powers when he assumes power.





I have been a supporter of NASA but this has made me sad. I am a police office who knows the value a policeman have in the society. Raila thinks that we are just a bother to the society. So if Raila take over power today, I will be jobless? And Raila thinks that I should still support him?





How many police officers will ensure that he is not rigged out when he utters those inciting remarks? Why is Raila inciting the people against policemen? We really suffer under Jubilee but Raila is going to be HELL for us.





No to Raila. I CAN'T RISK being jobless and hungry with Raila.





Ochy.



