RAILA ODINGA says petrol prices will go up to cover maize subsides! That is how UHURU/ RUTO operate

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:52

Thursday May 18, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has claimed that the move by the Government to reduce the price of maize flour to Sh 90 is a political gimmick and will not last long.

Speaking in Gusii Stadium during a mammoth rally attended by all NASA principals, Raila said the Government will spend over Sh 6 billion for subsides yet the money was not accounted in the 2017/2018 budget.

He said the Sh 6 billion will..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno