RAILA ODINGA says petrol prices will go up to cover maize subsides! That is how UHURU/ RUTO operate

Thursday May 18, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has claimed that the move by the Government to reduce the price of maize flour to Sh 90 is a political gimmick and will not last long.





Speaking in Gusii Stadium during a mammoth rally attended by all NASA principals, Raila said the Government will spend over Sh 6 billion for subsides yet the money was not accounted in the 2017/2018 budget.





He said the Sh 6 billion will..



