RAILA ODINGA says NASA will be boycott polls if IEBC’s appeal on vote tallying goes through.

Monday May 15, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have threatened to boycott the August 8 th elections if an appeal lodged by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) goes through.





The IEBC wants the Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court ruling that election results announced at the constituency level are final and should be used to determine winners in the General Elections.





“We will not allow IEBC to tamper with the court ruling on the tallying issues.”





“If they will, let them know that no elections will be held,” NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, said during a mammoth rally at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on Sunday .





Raila’s sentiments were also echoed by..



