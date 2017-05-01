RAILA ODINGA is still goofing in WAIGURU’s ‘bedroom affairs’! See what he wants from her now

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - National Super Alliance(NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has accused former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, of refusing to respond to questions that will enable him defend himself in a defamation suit.





Last year, Waiguru sued Raila Odinga for defamation after he accused her of looting billions of shillings from the National Youth Service (NYS).





In a response filed at the High Court in Milimani on Tuesday, Raila said Waiguru has refused to respond to matters to do with her lifestyle.





He said without Waiguru answering the questions he asked, he will be unable to defend himself in the suit which he wants dismissed.





According to Raila, Waiguru has..



