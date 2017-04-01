RAILA ODINGA is a spent cartridge and he will never win any election in Kenya! CHERUIYOT

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been described as a 'spent cartridge’ that has nothing new to offer to Kenyans.





Speaking on Sunday , Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, said Raila should consider retiring from active politics after failing to clinch the top seat in his previous three attempts.





“Raila is a spent force whose time has come to take a bow and exit Kenyan politics. He is a perennial loser and he will remain the opposition leader,” said Cheruiyot.





The Senator dismissed the Opposition coalition's line-up of Raila and Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, saying the duo 'will never set foot in the Presidential chair as the main players.'





“Raila and Kalonzo is a weakling pairing and will be defeated emphatically on August hands down. The tragedy is it’s as if NASA has yet to learn anything from the previous elections,” he said.





Raila, who is in his sunset years, has made several attempts at the Presidency, starting his journey in 1997, 2007, 2013.





