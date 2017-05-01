RAILA ODINGA is laying ground for chaos and bloodshed - He is a blood thirsty vampire

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - The ruling Jubilee Party has alleged that threats by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) to boycott the August 8th General Election if the Court of Appeal overturns the High Court decision that the Presidential results at the polling station is final, could trigger election violence.





Speaking yesterday, Jubilee leaders led by Senate Majority Leader, Kithure Kindiki, and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, said Raila and his team were laying ground for chaos with the recent threats.





They said the..



