RAILA ODINGA is hallucinating, he should stop saying he has 10 million votes! We will arrest him

Wednesday May 17, 2017 - National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman, Francis Ole Kaparo, has told National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to stop zoning the country into strongholds.





Last weekend during a rally at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Raila said that his strongholds have over 10 million votes and expressed confidence of thrashing President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th p residential election.





Kaparo said these remarks by Raila may send wrong signals leading to anxiety and violence should the outcomes be different.





“The trend by...



