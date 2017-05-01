RAILA ODINGA is going mad over the SGR launch! See what he said about it and UHURU/ RUTO.

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has already developed cold feet after President Kenyatta launched the Standard Gauge Railway on Wednesday .





The 472 kilometre engineering marvel will connect the Mombasa port to Nairobi and will ease transport between the two cities.





Following the successful launch, Raila has begged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to use the SGR to campaign for his re-election in August.





“We in ODM and...



