RAILA ODINGA closing the gap on UHURU as he cuts his lead to 49 percent – Opinion Poll

..49 percent in May.





Raila seems to have picked up his extra support from the undecided voters who dropped from 20 percent in March to 10 percent in May.





This is the first opinion poll since Raila was endorsed as the NASA candidate for president at a rally in Uhuru Park in Nairobi on 27 April, bringing to an end months of speculation on who the NASA presidential nominee would be.





The poll, which over 3,800 respondents were interviewed, also shows Jubilee Party is still the most popular party in the country with 52 percent compared to NASA with 42 percent.





