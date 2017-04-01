RAILA ODINGA begs NASA losers to stay on - I need you to beat UHURU/ RUTO in August

Friday May 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has appealed to losers in the just concluded nominations by NASA affiliate parties to stay on and help him win the August polls.





Speaking yesterday, Raila said his Presidential bid required the input of every member of the Opposition affiliate parties, including those who lost in the recently held nominations.





He begged the nomination losers not to join Jubilee but stick in NASA to help him beat Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





“NASA requires the contribution of both those who won in the primaries and those who were unlucky and did not make it. They all have a role to play. Everyone is welcome to NASA,” Raila said.





The former PM exuded confidence of NASA forming the next Government and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to start packing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST