RAILA ‘Joshua’ reveals the prayer request he made to God while in King Solomon’s temple (VIDEO)

Monday, 15 May 2017 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has revealed the prayer request he made to God during his recent visit to Israel.





While speaking during the NASA rally in Nakuru on Sunday, Raila said that he went to the temple that King Solomon used to go for prayers and asked God to intervene and take Kenya to the Promised Land because the Jubilee Government has messed up everything.





Watch this video as Raila reveals the prayer request he made to God.



