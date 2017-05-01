RAILA is roast meat as UHURU hires the same advisers that TRUMP used to beat CLINTON.Politics 07:09
Wednesday May 10, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly hired a top American Public Relations firm to help him get re-elected in August.
According to impeccable sources, Uhuru has sought the services of global data mining company, Cambridge Analytica, which has a track record of managing US President Donald Trump’s campaigns and also Brexit campaigns in the United Kingdom.
Cambridge Analytica is owned by...
