RAILA is a master in rigging and pointing fingers at others! See how he was caught red handed by IEBC

Friday May 26, 2017 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rejected a list of ODM nominees forwarded to the commission by the party officials, citing fraud and forgery.





According to IEBC Communications Manager, Andrew Limo, junior officers in the IT department of ODM colluded with the commission's IT officers to substitute names, without the party’s blessings.





One ODM official said that they cannot trace the IT officer who altered the list and that he is the only one with the..



