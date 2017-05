Wednesday May 24, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has invaded Isiolo County barely four days after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit which was rocked by chaos and violence. - National Super Alliance (NASA) has invaded Isiolo County barely four days after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit which was rocked by chaos and violence.





The NASA brigade, led by Raila Odinga, will hold a mega rally in Isiolo, which is considered a Jubilee stronghold.





They raided Isiolo in a bid to neutralize the gains made by Uhuru’s Jubilee ahead of the..