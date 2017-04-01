RAILA in trouble as RUTO is out to snatch Western and Ukambani and the response is troubling

Friday May 5, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has expressed his satisfaction with Jubilee inroads in Western and Eastern regions ahead of the August polls.





Speaking when he met leaders from the two regions at his Karen home, Ruto asked the Jubilee leaders to intensify efforts to market the party’s manifesto to voters in their respective areas.





The DP emphasized that it was the responsibility of the leaders to sell the Jubilee manifesto to Luhyas and Kambas, who are predominantly NASA supporters.





Ruto exuded confidence of Jubilee getting many votes from Western and Ukambani in 2017 saying he and President Uhuru Kenyatta have done a lot for them compared to what NASA leaders have done.





“We are proud of our score card and that’s why we want to challenge our friends in the Opposition to tell us what they did for Kenyans when they served for years in Government instead of rhetoric we are used to,” Ruto said.





