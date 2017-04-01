RAILA has a silver bullet to send UHURU to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi in August – OMAR HASSAN

Tuesday May 2, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is the only leader in the opposition who can send President Uhuru Kenyatta home in August, Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Hassan Omar, has said.





Speaking on Sunday , Omar said the Opposition outfit was right to choose Raila, quashing claims that Wiper will pull out of the coalition.





"You guys have heard of the silver bullet. Contrary to perceptions, this is not a question of somebody’s last bullet per se. It is about a silver bullet that will deliver victory for the people of Kenya," Omar said.





He also said Wiper is solidly behind Raila’s candidature and dismissed claims by Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, that the Kamba nation will not support Raila.





"In my opinion, the fact that it was not Kalonzo only behoves us to put truth to our public assertions that we will support whoever is made the flag bearer," said Omar.





He also concluded by saying NASA parties should not be like Jubilee, which mobilises its supporters around 'Raila-phobia'.





The Kenyan DAILY POST