RAILA does the unthinkable to KHALWALE days after warning - Never threaten or joke with baba

Sunday May 28, 2017 - Barely a week after Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, warned the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to keep off Western politics and concentrate on his Presidential campaigns, Raila, who is also the ODM leader, has done exactly the opposite, leaving Khalwale in tears.





This is after he toured Kakamega County and held meetings with ODM delegates as he endorsed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for another term to the utter disappointment of Khalwale, who also eying Oparanya’s seat on the Moses Wetangula-led Ford Kenya ticket.





The meeting attracted..



