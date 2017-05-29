RAILA and KALONZO will beat UHURU /RUTO before 8 AM in AUGUST – OLOO says.

Monday May 29, 2017-

A prominent University of Nairobi lecturer has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to prepare themselves for a humiliating defeat during the August 8th polls.





In an interview with a local daily on Sunday, Dr Adams Oloo, who teaches Political Science at the University of Nairobi, said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, will humiliate Uhuru and Ruto badly in August.





Oloo said that Raila will beat Uhuru and Ruto because he is ‘wiser and smarter’ than he was in the past general elections where lost to former presidents despite putting up a spirited fight.





“He has been on this journey long enough and that comes with its advantages. He has matured in the game and has created a solid voter base over the time. Raila is obviously politically wiser and smarter and this poll will prove just that,” Oloo said.





Dr Adams Oloo is also a political advisor of NASA coalition and CORD leader, Raila Odinga.



