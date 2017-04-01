RAILA and KALONZO are going nowhere - See what ALFRED MUTUA is doing in UKAMBANI.

National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders seem to have made a grave mistake when they named ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the coalition’s presidential flagbearer with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as his running mate.





Already, there is a lot of discontent and knock-on effects in Ukambani with residents claiming that Kalonzo Musyoka betrayed the community by accepting to be Raila Odinga’s running mate.





Following this rebellion in Ukambani, Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has convened a mammoth rally in Machakos where the Akamba nation will chart the way forward after Kalonzo’s betrayal.





“I have been requested by leaders and wananchi from Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Taveta, Mombasa, Kwale and other areas to convene an urgent leaders’ meeting to chat the way forward for the Akamba nation because our people have suffered for too long and want to see real not false tribal euphoria. Wananchi wetu wamechoka Kuenjoiwa,” Mutua told journalists on Saturday .





However, Kalonzo has begged the Kamba nation to back Raila Odinga’s candidature saying the NASA Government will address all problems facing Kenyans after the win.





The Kenyan DAILY POST