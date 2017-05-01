RACHAEL SHEBESH admitted in hospital, What exactly happened to her? (See PHOTOs).

Wednesday, 24 May 2017 - Nairobi Women Rep, Rachael Shebesh, is admitted in hospital.





Shebesh shared photos from Nairobi Women’s Hospital where she is recuperating.





She received her Nomination Certificate from her hospital bed.





Shebesh claims that she has a leg injury and refused to divulge more information.





She shared photos saying, “ Today I received my Jubilee certificate in Nairobi Hospital where I am recuperating from a leg injury. Thank you Nairobians for your continued support.”





See photos in the next page



