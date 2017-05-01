PURE MADNESS!!! This wedding entrance stunt will leave you speechless (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 13:32

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - A wedding is a special occasion and most people go to extra lengths to make the day unique and truly memorable.

In their quest to stand out, this bride and groom pulled of a crazy stunt that will leave your jaws on the floor.

The bridesmaids lay on the floor and the bride and groom walked on their backs towards the altar.

There is a thin line between creativity and insanity and this looks like they crossed it in their attempt to be creative.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
