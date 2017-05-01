Pump Attendant Personnel Job in Kenya

Pump Attendant Personnel

Our client a petrol station dealer is looking to hire a pump attendant with no prior experience required training for the position will be offered.

Key Responsibilities

· Run fuel pumps and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with gasoline or diesel fuel to particular levels

· Charge purchases through cash, debit or credit cards and give customers with receipts

· Sell ready food, groceries, and vehicle related items

· Carry out minor repairs and maintenance of vehicles

· Wash windshields and check fluid levels and air pressure

· Replace tires, light bulbs and windshield-wiper blades

· Grease and oil vehicles or particular parts of automobiles

· Prepare day by day reports of fuel, oil, and other sales

· Order stock, and price and shelve incoming goods

· Sanitize parking areas, offices, restrooms, and tools, and remove garbage

· Maintain customer records and follow up occasionally

Job Requirement

· KCSE certificate scoring C- and above.

· Certificate of good conduct from the CID

· Good Communication skills

· Able to work under pressure and to a tight schedule.

· Excellent interpersonal skills.

· Must be a team player with the ability to multi-task.

· Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

· Excellent customer facing skills.

· NYS discharge an added advantage

jobscglltd@gmail.com stating the expected salary. If qualified send CV only quoting the job title on the subject (PUMP ATTENDANT PERSONNEL) tostating the expected salary.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.