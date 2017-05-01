Pump Attendant Personnel Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 03:33

Pump Attendant Personnel
Our client a petrol station dealer is looking to hire a pump attendant with no prior experience required training for the position will be offered.
Key Responsibilities
·         Run fuel pumps and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with gasoline or diesel fuel to particular levels
·         Charge purchases through cash, debit or credit cards and give customers with receipts
·         Sell ready food, groceries, and vehicle related items
·         Carry out minor repairs and maintenance of vehicles
·         Wash windshields and check fluid levels and air pressure
·         Replace tires, light bulbs and windshield-wiper blades
·         Grease and oil vehicles or particular parts of automobiles
·         Prepare day by day reports of fuel, oil, and other sales
·         Order stock, and price and shelve incoming goods
·         Sanitize parking areas, offices, restrooms, and tools, and remove garbage
·         Maintain customer records and follow up occasionally
Job Requirement
·         KCSE certificate scoring C- and above.
·         Certificate of good conduct from the CID
·         Good Communication skills
·         Able to work under pressure and to a tight schedule.
·         Excellent interpersonal skills.
·         Must be a team player with the ability to multi-task.
·         Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
·         Excellent customer facing skills.
·         NYS discharge an added advantage
If qualified send CV only quoting the job title on the subject (PUMP ATTENDANT PERSONNEL) to  jobscglltd@gmail.com stating the expected salary.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno