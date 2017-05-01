Pump Attendant Personnel Job in Kenya

Pump Attendant Personnel Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:33
Our client a petrol station dealer is looking to hire a pump attendant with no prior experience required training for the position will be offered.
Key Responsibilities
· Run fuel pumps and fill fuel tanks of vehicles with gasoline or diesel fuel to particular levels
· Charge purchases through cash, debit or credit cards and give customers with receipts
· Sell ready food, groceries, and vehicle related items
· Carry out minor repairs and maintenance of vehicles
· Wash windshields and check fluid levels and air pressure
· Replace tires, light bulbs and windshield-wiper blades
· Grease and oil vehicles or particular parts of automobiles
· Prepare day by day reports of fuel, oil, and other sales
· Order stock, and price and shelve incoming goods
· Sanitize parking areas, offices, restrooms, and tools, and remove garbage
· Maintain customer records and follow up occasionally
Job Requirement
· KCSE certificate scoring C- and above.
· Certificate of good conduct from the CID
· Good Communication skills
· Able to work under pressure and to a tight schedule.
· Excellent interpersonal skills.
· Must be a team player with the ability to multi-task.
· Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
· Excellent customer facing skills.
· NYS discharge an added advantage
If qualified send CV only quoting the job title on the subject (PUMP ATTENDANT PERSONNEL) to jobscglltd@gmail.com stating the expected salary.Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.