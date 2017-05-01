Psychic cow predicts Europa League winner between MANCHESTER UNITED and AJAX (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - Remember Paul the Octopus during the 2010 World Cup? He may have found a worthy successor in this cow from Holland.





The Cow by the name Sijtje is popular in Holland for correctly predicting major football games.





Just like Paul the Octopus, the Cow’s handler typically fills two buckets with food, each with the club emblem on the front.





Sijtje is then let out of the enclosure and whichever bucket she feeds on first translates into a win for that club.





Ahead of the Europa League final pitting United and Ajax, Sijtje has made her prediction and Manchester United fans hope she is wrong.





Watch the video below.



