Primary school kids block Mbagathi Way with desks after their school was demolished (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 15, 2017 - The pupils of Kenyatta Golf Course Academy barricaded Mbagathi Road on Monday morning to protest the demolition of their school.





The school was brought down over the weekend by unknown people following a land dispute.





"We want our school, we want our school, we need to study in school" they chanted.





“I like my class and I like studying. They have now removed our class and there is no way we can study. All the students want to study," one pupil was quoted as saying.





