Pretty Kayole female thug, CLEA, buried like a dog as cops cause drama in her burial (PICs).

Friday, 19 May 2017 - Clea Adi Vybz, the pretty Kayole female gangster who was killed by cops during a botched robbery mission was finally laid to rest at her parent’s home in Muranga.





The deadly gangster who was part of the deadly Gaza Gang dropped out of school in form 1 and came to Nairobi where she was introduced to crime.





She was buried like a useless dog.





There was no eulogy for the deceased.





The pastor who presided over the burial didn’t introduce her family members.





No one paid tribute to her.





Plain-clothe cops caused drama when they stormed the burial and arrested 3 people who had attended Clea’s burial.





The three are alleged to be members of the Gaza Gang.





