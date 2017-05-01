President UHURU should be worried from what happened at Uhuru Park on Labour Day (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 16:31

Monday, May 1, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto attended the last Labour Day celebration before the General Elections which was held at Uhuru Park.

However the low turnout despite being a public holiday has left Government operatives worried.

Today’s attendance compared to the thousands who attended opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA) unveiling of their Presidential candidate last Thursday, should be a warning to the President.

It could have been embarrassing without the several Parastatal buses that ferried people to the venue.

See the photos below of Presidential function on a PUBLIC HOLIDAY vs. Opposition rally on a WORKING DAY.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno