President UHURU should be worried from what happened at Uhuru Park on Labour Day (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 1, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto attended the last Labour Day celebration before the General Elections which was held at Uhuru Park.





However the low turnout despite being a public holiday has left Government operatives worried.





Today’s attendance compared to the thousands who attended opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA) unveiling of their Presidential candidate last Thursday, should be a warning to the President.





It could have been embarrassing without the several Parastatal buses that ferried people to the venue.





See the photos below of Presidential function on a PUBLIC HOLIDAY vs. Opposition rally on a WORKING DAY.