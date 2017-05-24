President UHURU lays foundation stone for Africa’s tallest skyscraper in Upper Hill - PHOTOs

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Pinnacle Tower - set to be Africa’s tallest building - 320m tall and 65 storeys.





Once complete, the Pinnacle Tower will be nearly 100 metres taller than the current tallest building in Africa – Carlton Centre in South Africa.





It will comprise of towers; the shorter one primarily housing Hilton Hotel, and the taller one mixing commercial office, luxury apartments and a 3-storey shopping mall.





President Uhuru hailed the project as a sign of the growing tourism industry.





“Your choice to invest in Kenya is, indeed, a clear vote of confidence in the policy reforms we have been implementing in the recent past to make Kenya attractive and competitive and to reposition our tourism sector,” said the President.





Check out photos in the next page



