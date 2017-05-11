President UHURU holds bilateral talks with British P M TERESA MAY in London (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 11, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta met British Prime Minister Teresa May on Thursday at Number 10 Downing Street.





The Head of State arrived in Britain last night to attend the 3rd London Conference on Somalia at the famed Lancaster House later today.





During his meeting with May, Uhuru sought a pact to guarantee Kenyan exports accessed the UK market on a duty-free/ quota-free basis following Brexit.





He also spoke strongly about strengthening bilateral relations with Britain and closer security cooperation, especially in regard to Somalia.





