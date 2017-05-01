Prepare for a humiliating defeat, RAILA will win by a landslide - NGILU now tells UHURU/ RUTO

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Former Lands Cabinet Secretary and Kitui Governor aspirant, Charity Ngilu, has fired a warning salvo at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, telling them to prepare to vacate State House for former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, saying a win by the National Super Alliance (NASA) is inevitable.





Speaking yesterday, Ngilu, who was sacked by Jubilee over corruption, told Uhuru/ Ruto to prepare for a humiliating defeat come August 8th because Raila Odinga and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, will win by a landslide.





The NARC Party leader accused Uhuru/ Ruto of using her during..



