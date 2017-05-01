Premier League outfit, EVERTON, confirm club record sponsorship deal with SPORTPESA

Premier League outfit, EVERTON, confirm club record sponsorship deal with SPORTPESAFeatured Articles, Lifestyle 09:52
Monday, May 15, 2017 - Kenya’s gaming giant, SportPesa, has continued to show its financial might after entering a club-record multi-year sponsorship deal with English Premier League outfit, Everton FC
The new partnership will commence on June 1 and is the most lucrative in the Club’s 140-year history.
As Everton’s main partner, SportPesa will...
