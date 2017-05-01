Pregnant Mum tries to explain to twin babies how she made the baby (HILARIOUS VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:24
Friday, May 19, 2017 - This adorable video of the McClure twins’ reaction when their mum tells them she is having another baby will crack you.
The kids even asked their pregnant mother if they used a stick to put the baby in her womb.
Mum: We combined to make the baby. We came together to make the baby.
Twins: What were you doing???
Watch the hilarious video below.
(Mom) I'm having a baby..."but how'd you make the baby?" 👶🏽 #mccluretwins #newbaby pic.twitter.com/xSojE27h9f— McClure Twins (@McClureTwins) May 18, 2017
