Popular prophet predicts who will win in August General Elections between RAILA and UHURU

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - A popular prophet from one of the religious sects in Kenya has predicted who will win the August 8 general election between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





Addressing the press in Homa Bay town on Tuesday , Legio Maria prophet Omollo Obiero said he saw a vision of Raila Odinga taking the oath of office on August 9 th after NASA won the elections.





He said he saw the vision on Sunday night where he saw a rock with Mary’s image and he..



