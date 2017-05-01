Popular prophet predicts who will win in August General Elections between RAILA and UHURU

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - A popular prophet from one of the religious sects in Kenya has predicted who will win the August 8 general election between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.


Addressing the press in Homa Bay town on Tuesday, Legio Maria prophet Omollo Obiero said he saw a vision of Raila Odinga taking the oath of office on August 9th after NASA won the elections.

He said he saw the vision on Sunday night where he saw a rock with Mary’s image and he..

