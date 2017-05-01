PHOTOs! This man ordered Pizza from a Nairobi restaurant and this is what he found, YUCK!

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:59

Wednesday, 10 May 2017 - A disgruntled customer has ranted after he ordered Pizza from a city restaurant (Pizza Inn) and found dead cockroaches in the pizzas.

If you are fond of ordering pizza from Pizza Inn, this may soon happen to you.

See what the disgruntled customer  posted.

“This is completely vile 

just before 1 hour i odered a large peri peri pizza from pizza inn and there were 2 cockroaches 1 lying under a slice of pizza and another was cooked in another slice 
I am disgusted till now 

Please share these photos for your own health 

This is not fake its 100% real”

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno