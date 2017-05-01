PHOTOs! This man ordered Pizza from a Nairobi restaurant and this is what he found, YUCK!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 05:59
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 - A disgruntled customer has ranted after he ordered Pizza from a city restaurant (Pizza Inn) and found dead cockroaches in the pizzas.
If you are fond of ordering pizza from Pizza Inn, this may soon happen to you.
See what the disgruntled customer posted.
“This is completely vile
just before 1 hour i odered a large peri peri pizza from pizza inn and there were 2 cockroaches 1 lying under a slice of pizza and another was cooked in another slice
I am disgusted till now
Please share these photos for your own health
This is not fake its 100% real”
