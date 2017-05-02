PHOTOs! This Bentley Mulsanne worth sh 40 million was spotted on a Kenyan road

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - Since the British car brand, Bentley, confirmed its launch in Kenya, the luxury vehicles have become a common sight in Kenyan roads.

Word on the street is that already filthy rich Kenyans with money to burn have paid for five Bentleys whose prices start from Sh27 m ($270,000)

The first Bentley Mulsane was spotted in January (black one) and now this one.

Check out the pics below.


