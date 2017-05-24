PHOTOs of MICHELLE OBAMA showing off a ton of skin that have caused a storm on social media.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - Former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, is clearly enjoying life after White House from her wardrobe choices.





The 53- year old was on vacation in Italy with hubby former, President Barack Obama, recently and her outfit left tongues wagging.





Michelle stepped out in a lovely a lovely white top which she paired with high-waisted, olive pants.





However the tiny top exposed her bare shoulders and upper right back and the world is talking.





Check out the photos in the next page and some reactions on twitter.



