PHOTOs of CS KAIMENYI’s daughter who harasses her neighbours, bragging how her dad is powerful.

Her name is Eva Kaimenyi, the daughter of Cabinet Secretary, Jacob Kaimenyi.





Last weekend, she harassed her neighbours in Nairobi’s Komarocks Estate during a family gathering.





She complained that they were playing loud music and called rogue cops from Kayole Police Station who threw teargas canisters into the house.





Here are photos of Kaimenyi’s daughter who behaves like a small god just because her dad is a Cabinet Secretary.