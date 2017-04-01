PHOTOs! Inside Harambee Stars captain, VICTOR WANYAMA’s opulent apartment in London

Kenyan midfielder, Victor Wanyama, who plies his trade with English Premier League outfit, Tottenham Hotspur, recently opened up his home to the public.





The ever humble but tough tackling midfielder can afford all the fine things due to his mouth watering wages at White Hart Lane but lives a simple life as the photos attest.





The 25-year old is thought to pocket Sh1m every day after he penned a lucrative five year deal at Spurs two years ago from Southampton.





Check out the photos below.